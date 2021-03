Nieto recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

Head coach Bob Boughner shuffled his lines, and Nieto saw a promotion to the second line with Tomas Hertl and Timo Meier. That trio combined for Meier's goal in the third period. Nieto has mainly seen bottom-six usage this year. He's racked up six points, 35 shots, 21 hits and a minus-3 rating in 24 outings.