Nieto scored a goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.

Nieto tied the game at 2-2 with his goal just 1:19 into the second period. The Sharks tried some new forward units Sunday, with Nieto on a line featuring Logan Couture and Nick Bonino. Nieto has a goal and two assists in his last six outings, but he shouldn't be counted on for frequent scoring to finish the season. He's picked up 15 points, 69 shots on net, 88 hits and a minus-21 rating in 63 contests.