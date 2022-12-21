Nieto registered an assist and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Flames.

Nieto helped out on an Alexander Barabanov goal late in the second period. The assist was Nieto's first point in two games since he returned from an undisclosed injury that sidelined him for four contests. He appears set to fill in on the second line in place of Nick Bonino, who was moved up to center the top line with Tomas Hertl suspended for two games. Nieto has six goals, six helpers, 48 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-11 rating through 30 appearances this season -- that's production better suited for the bottom six.