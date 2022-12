Nieto posted a power-play assist in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.

Nieto hadn't recorded a power-play point since 2015-16 in his first stint with the Sharks, as he rarely sees more than second-unit time. The Sharks' lack of better options up front has opened the door in places, and Nieto has done well as a depth forward this season. He has six goals, five helpers, 47 shots on net, 22 hits and a minus-8 rating in 28 appearances, with seven of his 11 points coming in the last 11 games.