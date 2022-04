Nieto notched an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Nieto has two assists in his last three games, though he hasn't scored in his last six. The 29-year-old winger is up to 17 points, 80 shots on net, 95 hits, a minus-19 rating and 19 PIM through 69 contests. He's seen his recent even-strength playing time alongside Logan Couture and Nick Bonino.