Nieto scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Nieto tallied on a breakaway in the second period, with an assist from Tomas Hertl. The goal was Nieto's first of the year, and he's added two assists in nine contests. The veteran winger has added 10 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-1 rating while holding down a spot in the bottom six. His experience should keep him in the lineup -- he shouldn't have much of a risk of being scratched unless he enters a deep slump.