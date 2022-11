Nieto scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Nieto tallied at 12:52 of the first period, giving the Sharks a 2-1 lead. The 30-year-old winger has scored in back-to-back games after going seven outings without a point. He's at six points, 31 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-9 rating through 19 contests overall. While his offense doesn't stand out, he's a solid defensive forward, though his presence on the second line speaks to the Sharks' lack of scoring wingers.