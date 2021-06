Nieto agreed to terms on a two-year, $1.7 million contract with San Jose on Monday.

Nieto appeared in just 28 games for the Sharks this season, ending the year on injured reserve due to a lower-body issue. When he was healthy, the 28-year-old winger managed five goals and two assists while averaging 14:00 of ice time. In a full 82-game season, Nieto should challenge for the 20-point threshold, a mark he had reached in the previous three campaigns.