Head coach Bob Boughner said Monday that Nieto (lower body) is expected to miss the rest of the week, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Boughner was openly pessimistic about Nieto's recovery, so his return likely won't be for a while. The 28-year-old posted seven points over 28 games before this injury. He'll remain on injured reserve until he gains medical clearance.