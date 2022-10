Nieto notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Nieto was moved up to the second line Thursday, and it paid off quickly when he set up Logan Couture's goal 26 seconds into the game. It's a well-earned promotion for Nieto, who has earned all four of his points this year in the last five games. The 29-year-old California native has a goal, three helpers, 13 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-1 rating in 10 outings overall.