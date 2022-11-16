Nieto scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Nieto's tallied tied the game early in the third period, the first of four unanswered goals that lifted the Sharks to the win. The 30-year-old winger snapped a seven-game point drought with the goal. He's up to two tallies, five points, 29 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-10 rating in 18 contests. He's seen time on the second line lately, but without much offense to show for it, he can be left on the waiver wire in most fantasy formats.