Nieto scored a goal during Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the host Maple Leafs.

Nieto, who has scored in consecutive contests, tied Wednesday's game at 1-1 at 7:26 of the second period. The 30-year-old left winger is one of four California natives to appear in at least 500 NHL games. Nieto started slowly this season, converting just twice through 18 games. Over his past eight games, however, Nieto has five goals and one assist but demonstrates little fantasy value considering he has yet to produce a power-play point.