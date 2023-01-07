Nieto scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Nieto tallied just 38 seconds into the contest, snapping his nine-game goal drought in the process. During that span, he picked up just two assists while bouncing around the lineup. The 30-year-old California native has seven tallies, 13 points, 57 shots on net and a minus-13 rating through 36 outings this season. He's on pace to challenge for his career high of 27 points, set in 2014-15 in his first stint with the Sharks.