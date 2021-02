Nieto netted a goal on three shots in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Ducks.

Nieto opened the scoring at 12:50 of the first period. The 28-year-old winger is up to three goals, one assist and 15 shots on net through 15 games. Working in a fourth-line role, there's little reason for fantasy managers to pay attention to Nieto's production.