Nieto notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Nieto has logged two assists in his last three games. The addition of Ryan Dzingel on waivers from the Maple Leafs makes it even less likely that Nieto moves out of his usual third-line role. Through 43 appearances, the 29-year-old winger has 11 points, 64 hits, 47 shots on net and a minus-18 rating, though Nieto and linemates Nick Bonino and Andrew Cogliano are often used in defensive situations.