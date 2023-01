Nieto notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Nieto has a goal and an assist over his last two games. Prior to this little burst of offense, he'd been held off the scoresheet in five straight contests. The 30-year-old winger is far from a consistent scoring threat, but he's up to 14 points in 37 contests in a middle-six role. He's added 59 shots on net, 23 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating this season.