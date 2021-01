Nieto scored the Sharks' only goal in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

Nieto answered Joel Eriksson Ek's opening tally just 1:11 later in the first period. Other than that, the Sharks couldn't solve either of Cam Talbot, who left with an injury after the first period, or Kaapo Kahkonen. Nieto has a goal, an assist, seven shots on net and a minus-1 rating through five appearances. Playing in a fourth-line role, Nieto probably won't contribute much on the scoresheet.