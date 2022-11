Nieto scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Nieto has scored three of his four goals this year in the last four games. He's clearly benefited from an expanded role on the second line, and his success is at least partially coinciding with Logan Couture's resurgence on offense. Nieto is up to seven points, 35 shots on net, 20 hits and a minus-8 rating in 21 contests, so he's still not a particularly attractive option for wing depth in fantasy.