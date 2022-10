Nieto notched an assist and four hits in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

Nieto started the year quietly, but he's picked up a pair of assists over his last three games. The 29-year-old winger continues to work in a depth role for the Sharks, limiting his chances to produce offense on a weak team. He has eight shots on net, 10 hits, four blocked shots, four PIM and a minus-2 rating in addition to his two helpers in eight contests this year.