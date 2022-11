Nieto notched an assist, three shots on goal, a plus-2 rating and two PIM in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Kraken.

Over his last five games, Nieto has three goals and a helper. He assisted on a Logan Couture goal in the first period of this contest. Nieto has four goals, four assists, 38 shots on net, 20 hits and a minus-6 rating through 22 contests overall, though his continued presence in a top-six role could give him some appeal in deep fantasy formats. He's currently on pace for a career year.