Nieto notched an assist and three hits in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Nieto helped out on a Nick Bonino tally in the second period that got the Sharks within a goal. The assist ended a three-game scoreless skid for Nieto. The 29-year-old winger is up to 16 points, 74 shots on net, 92 hits and a minus-20 rating through 67 appearances, though he's seen a boost in playing time over the last couple of weeks while logging even-strength minutes alongside Logan Couture.