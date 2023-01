Nieto scored a goal and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Nieto is on a three-game point streak, scoring twice and adding an assist in that span. The 30-year-old winger has benefited from playing in a top-six role lately, though it took a while for that promotion to lead to offense. He has 15 points, 60 shots on net, a minus-12 rating and 24 hits through 38 contests overall, so he's likely only helpful to fantasy managers in deeper formats.