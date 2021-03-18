Nieto scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

With Rudolfs Balcers (upper body) out, Nieto saw time on the Sharks' second line. That unit produced the Sharks' first tally, as Nieto converted on a pass from Timo Meier. The 28-year-old Nieto has worked in a variety of roles this year, amassing seven points, 44 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-4 rating through 27 games. He'll have a slight boost in fantasy value while working in a top-six role, but it's probably not enough to help most fantasy managers.