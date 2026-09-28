Havelid was placed on non-roster injured reserve by the Sharks on Monday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Havelid dealt with an upper-body injury during the Sharks' rookie camp earlier this month, but he returned to practice to begin training camp, so it's unclear whether his placement on non-roster injured reserve is related to the issue. It's not yet clear when he'll return to full health, but he'll likely head to the minors once he's given the green light to return to game action.