Havelid was selected 45th overall by the Sharks in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Havelid's father, Niclas, played 628 NHL games, mostly with Anaheim and Atlanta. He has been involved in both a management and coaching role for the Linkoping program that produced Mattias for nearly a decade. The younger Havelid has played primarily for Linkoping's junior team, although he did see 23 games worth of SHL action this past season. Havelid, who is most known for his offensive abilities, was named MVP of the Swedish Jr. playoffs, in addition to leading all defenders in goals (4), assists (8) and points (12) at the World U18's. Havelid is going to have his detractors simply because he's 5-foot-9 and barely 170 pounds, but the offensive talents and above-average speed give Havelid a real chance of carving out a productive NHL career.