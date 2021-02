The Sharks recalled Letunov to the active roster via AHL San Jose on Thursday.

Letunov started the season in the league's COVID-19 protocol, and now that he's finally cleared, he'll ascend back to the active roster. In three games with the Sharks last year, the 24-year-old had one goal while averaging 9:05 of ice time over that span. He'll have an opportunity to suit up in Friday's game against Anaheim.