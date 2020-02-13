Sharks' Maxim Letunov: Back to AHL
The Sharks shutled Letunov back to AHL San Jose on Thursday.
Letunov potted his first career NHL goal in just his second contest, but he will retake his spot with the AHL squad after just three games at the top level. The club recalled Noah Gregor to take his place on the active roster.
