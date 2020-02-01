The Sharks recalled Letunov from AHL San Jose on Saturday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 2014 second-round pick (54th overall) has been traded twice and has yet to make his NHL debut. He's been productive in the AHL this season, accruing a team-high 30 points through 39 games. The 23-year-old isn't expected to play Saturday versus the Lightning, but he could stick with the big club as forward depth with Tomas Hertl (knee) out for the year and Logan Couture (leg) facing an extended absence.