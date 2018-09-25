Letunov was one of 14 players recalled from AHL San Jose ahead of Tuesday's preseason clash with Calgary.

None of the 14 promoted players is expected to make the 23-man roster for Opening Night and figure to be returned to the minors in short order. Along with Letunov, the called up players are Manuel Wiederer, Vincent Praplan, Lukas Radil, Alex True, Francis Perron, Jayden Halbgewachs, Noah Gregor, Jonathon Martin, Jacob Middleton, Keaton Middleton, Cavan Fitzgerald, Jeremy Roy and Kyle Wood.