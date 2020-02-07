Sharks' Maxim Letunov: Deposits first NHL goal
Letunov potted a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.
Letunov's first NHL goal gave the Sharks a 3-2 lead at 7:07 of the second period. The Russian winger has skated in a fourth-line role for the injury-depleted Sharks. Expect him to serve in a similar capacity until the team gets some healthy bodies back.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.