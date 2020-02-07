Play

Letunov potted a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Letunov's first NHL goal gave the Sharks a 3-2 lead at 7:07 of the second period. The Russian winger has skated in a fourth-line role for the injury-depleted Sharks. Expect him to serve in a similar capacity until the team gets some healthy bodies back.

