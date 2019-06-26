San Jose qualified Letunov prior to Tuesday's deadline.

Letunov logged his first season as a pro in 2018-19, notching 12 goals and 28 points in 57 games with AHL San Jose. The 2014 second-round pick will likely get a long look during the Sharks' training camp in September, but he'll probably spend the majority of the upcoming campaign in the minors.

