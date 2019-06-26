Sharks' Maxim Letunov: Given qualifying offer
San Jose qualified Letunov prior to Tuesday's deadline.
Letunov logged his first season as a pro in 2018-19, notching 12 goals and 28 points in 57 games with AHL San Jose. The 2014 second-round pick will likely get a long look during the Sharks' training camp in September, but he'll probably spend the majority of the upcoming campaign in the minors.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...