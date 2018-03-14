Sharks' Maxim Letunov: Inks professional deal
Letunov signed a two-year, entry-level contract Wednesday.
By signing, Letunov's career at the University of Connecticut comes to a close. In three seasons as a Husky, the 2014 second-round pick recorded an impressive 95 points in 105 games, including 12 goals and 28 points in 36 contests during the 2017-18 campaign. Letunov isn't expected to suit up for the Sharks this season, as they'll probably want him to get some professional experience and add some mass to his 6-foot-4, 180-pound frame before seeing NHL action.
