Letunov signed a one-year, two-way deal worth $700,000 with San Joe on Monday according to CapFriendly.com.

Letunov enjoyed a strong 2019-20 AHL campaign, racking up 12 goals and 40 points in 50 games. He also appeared in three games with the big club, scoring his first NHL goal on Feb. 6. Expect the 24-year-old forward to bounce between the AHL and NHL levels again next season.