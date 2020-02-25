The Sharks recalled Letunov from AHL San Jose on Tuesday.

Letunov and Lean Bergmann will both join the parent club in Philadelphia ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Flyers, giving the Sharks two extra healthy bodies at forward while Logan Couture (ankle) and Melker Karlsson (lower body) battle injuries. If Letunov is active Tuesday, he'll most likely fill a bottom-six role for San Jose.