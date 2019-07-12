Letunov secured a one-year, two-way contract extension with San Jose on Thursday that will earn him $700,000 at the NHL level, CapFriendly reports.

Letunov was selected by the team in the second round of the 2014 NHL Draft after a three-year career with the University of Connecticut. The center recorded 12 goals and 16 assists in his first professional season with AHL San Jose in 2018-19. The 23-year-old Russian will likely need to spend another year in the minors furthering his development.