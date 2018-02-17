Sharks' Maxim Letunov: Still trying to get on track at UConn
Letunov scored and added a pair of assists in the University of Connecticut's 5-4 overtime win over Boston University on Friday.
Letunov's tally was the game-winner in the extra session. While he is scoring at roughly the same pace (24 points in 32 games) as he did a year ago, Letunov's play has suffered a bit with the loss of former running mate Tage Thompson to the professional ranks. The tall, lanky Russian has seen his production decrease in each of his three seasons at UConn. While it is always a risk for an NHL club to let a legitimate prospect enter his last season of collegiate hockey, the Sharks might want to go that route with Letunov if they are confident they can still get him signed to an entry-level deal after his fourth year is completed.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...