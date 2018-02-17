Sharks' Maxim Letunov: Still trying to get on track at UConn

Letunov scored and added a pair of assists in the University of Connecticut's 5-4 overtime win over Boston University on Friday.

Letunov's tally was the game-winner in the extra session. While he is scoring at roughly the same pace (24 points in 32 games) as he did a year ago, Letunov's play has suffered a bit with the loss of former running mate Tage Thompson to the professional ranks. The tall, lanky Russian has seen his production decrease in each of his three seasons at UConn. While it is always a risk for an NHL club to let a legitimate prospect enter his last season of collegiate hockey, the Sharks might want to go that route with Letunov if they are confident they can still get him signed to an entry-level deal after his fourth year is completed.