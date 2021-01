Letunov was held out of Tuesday's training camp session for undisclosed reasons, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Even if Letunov was fully fit entering training camp, he was likely a fringe option to crack the lineup for Opening Night against Arizona on Jan. 14. If fully fit, the Russian center should be able to at minimum make the taxi squad, though how much game action he'll see this year is certainly questionable.