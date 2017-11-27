Karlsson (upper body) is eligible to return to action Tuesday against the Flyers, Curtis Pashelka of the Bay Area Media Group reports.

Karlsson had been playing pretty well before his injury, notching six points in 18 games. The 27-year-old missed four games with his injury, and he's getting to return against a Philly team that will be on the second night of a back-to-back.

