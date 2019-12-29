Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Avoids serious injury
Coach Bob Boughner said Sunday that Karlsson (head) is deemed day-to-day, Sharks beat writer Sheng Peng reports.
Per Peng, Karlsson was in good spirits Sunday after taking a puck to the head in Satruday's loss to the Flyers. Karlsson was held out of Sunday's practice for precautionary reasons, and his status for Tuesday's game agianst Detroit is still uncertain. If he's forced to miss game time, Antti Suomela will likely draw into the lineup in his stead.
