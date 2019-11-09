Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Back after two-game hiatus
Karlsson (upper body) is in line to play Saturday against the Predators, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Karlsson posted no points and a minus-1 rating in all five contests leading up to his two-game absence. He's expected to return to the fourth line in this outing, so fantasy owners can safely find a different winger to round out their lineups.
