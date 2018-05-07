Karlsson failed to register a point against Vegas in the second round of the playoffs.

Including the regular season, Karlsson ended the year on a 28-game goal drought. During that stretch, the winger tallied a paltry five assists, 28 shots and 40 hits. Given his limited offensive upside, the 27-year-old figures to continue to slot into a bottom-six role heading into the 2018-19 campaign.