Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Buries both shots Sunday
Karlsson scored on both of his shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.
He provided the last two goals of the game, adding insurance with an even-strength goal before capping the scoring with an empty-netter. The pair of tallies ends Karlsson's eight-game pointless streak. With 11 goals and 15 points this season, the fourth-line winger typically hasn't done enough to garner fantasy attention.
More News
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Snaps scoring drought•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Slumps before break•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Surprising sniper in win•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Joins in on scoring frenzy•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Helps out in big win•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...