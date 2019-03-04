Karlsson scored on both of his shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

He provided the last two goals of the game, adding insurance with an even-strength goal before capping the scoring with an empty-netter. The pair of tallies ends Karlsson's eight-game pointless streak. With 11 goals and 15 points this season, the fourth-line winger typically hasn't done enough to garner fantasy attention.