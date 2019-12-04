Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Churns out pair of points
Karlsson supplied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.
Karlsson opened the scoring at 2:33 of the first period, but the Capitals answered with five goals before the winger set up Evander Kane's tally in the third. Karlsson has four points in his last four games, and six points through 26 contests overall.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.