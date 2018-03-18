Karlsson sustained a lower-body injury in the first period of Saturday's 5-3 road win over the Canucks, the East Bay Times reports.

Karlsson logged just over a minute of ice time before departing with an injury caused by a blocked shot. According to this latest report, the Sharks have been keeping close tabs on Joel Ward (shoulder), who is close to returning from an injury of his own and would be a logical fill-in for Karlsson if need be. The Sharks are off until Tuesday's home game against the Devils.