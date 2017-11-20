Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Considered day-to-day
Karlsson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Curtis Pashelka reports.
According to head coach Pete DeBoer, Karlsson injured himself in San Jose's last game against the Bruins. Since he was just declared day-to-day, there is a good chance he won't play Monday against the Ducks. However, Wednesday against the Coyotes seems like a definite possibility.
