Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Could practice soon
Karlsson (upper body) is expected to return to practice soon, possibly as early as Tuesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Melker isn't the most important Karlsson on the Sharks now, that would be newly acquired Erik, but he has provided depth for San Jose for a few seasons now. If the 28-year-old is able to start practicing soon, he should be ready to go by the beginning of the regular season.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...