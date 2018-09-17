Karlsson (upper body) is expected to return to practice soon, possibly as early as Tuesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Melker isn't the most important Karlsson on the Sharks now, that would be newly acquired Erik, but he has provided depth for San Jose for a few seasons now. If the 28-year-old is able to start practicing soon, he should be ready to go by the beginning of the regular season.

