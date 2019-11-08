Play

Karlsson (upper body) took part in Friday's practice session and could be an option versus Nashville on Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Heading into the matchup with the Predators, Karlsson should probably be considered a game-time decision. The Swede's impending return would likely relegate Lean Bergmann to the press box, though Noah Gregor could come out of the lineup instead.

