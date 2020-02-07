Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Ends 10-game slump
Karlsson produced an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.
Karlsson had no points in the previous 10 games and just one assist in 13 games since he returned from a head injury. The Swede is at a paltry eight points, 40 shots and a minus-10 rating in 51 contests. At this rate, he'll have a tough time matching last year's career-low output of 16 points in 79 outings.
More News
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Returning against Pittsburgh•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Not suiting up Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Avoids serious injury•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Exits game early•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Churns out pair of points•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: On scoresheet in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.