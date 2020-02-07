Karlsson produced an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Karlsson had no points in the previous 10 games and just one assist in 13 games since he returned from a head injury. The Swede is at a paltry eight points, 40 shots and a minus-10 rating in 51 contests. At this rate, he'll have a tough time matching last year's career-low output of 16 points in 79 outings.