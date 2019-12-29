Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Exits game early
Karlsson had to be helped off the ice after taking a puck to the head in Saturday's matchup with Philadelphia, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Karlsson was bogged down in a 10-game pointless streak prior to Saturday's tilt. The team should provide an update on the winger's availability for Tuesday's matchup with Detroit prior to leaving for its five-game road trip.
