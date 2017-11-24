Karlsson (upper body) isn't in the projected lineup for Friday's game against Vegas.

Karlsson is one of San Jose's primary penalty killers, but his continued absence shouldn't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only notched three goals and three assists in 18 games this campaign. Ryan Carpenter will continue to occupy a bottom-six role until Karlsson is cleared to return to action.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop